athens, w.va. – Concord University is calling on all alumni and friends to join in the 2023 Day of Giving to meet the college’s goal of bringing together 500 donors.
The fundraising campaign will begin Thursday, Sept. 21, and conclude Friday, Sept. 22, at noon.
Contributions made during Day of Giving will benefit the Concord University Annual Fund, which supports scholarships, campus improvements and other university-related projects.
Financial pledges and matching gifts are currently being accepted for the 2023 Day of Giving and can be made by contacting the CU Foundation at foundation@concord.edu or by calling 304-384-6056.
Day of Giving donations on Sept. 21-22 can be made online by visiting givingday.concord.edu or by mail at CU Foundation, PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712.
For additional information about Concord University’s Day of Giving please contact Blake Farmer at bfarmer@concord.edu or 304-384-6056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.