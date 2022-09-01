Senate President Craig Blair says he wants to change the leader for the Education Committee for a greater focus on West Virginia’s public education system.
So this week, Blair named Senator Amy Nichole Grady, an elementary school teacher, as the chairwoman. Out in that role is Senator Patricia Rucker, who announced a bid this week to unseat Blair as Senate president.
For the rest of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/01/senate-president-teacher-as-new-education-chairwoman-will-focus-on-public-schools/
