West Virginia University School of Nursing Beckley Campus and West Virginia University Institute of Technology are hosting the southern West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy for rising eighth-, ninth- and tenth-graders.
The sessions will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students will be visiting Raleigh General Hospital and Appalachian Regional Hospital, as well as learning CPR skills, visiting with AirEvac professionals and more.
