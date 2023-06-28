CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Bureau for Family Assistance of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will be accepting school clothing allowance applications from July 1 to July 31.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
The following will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June 2023:
Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.
Parents or guardians of children in foster care.
Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Families who received school clothing allowance in 2022 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June 2023.
Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $3,007. Verification of income for July 2023 must be submitted with applications for school clothing allowance.
“In 2022, 81,029 West Virginia children were assisted by the school clothing allowance program,” said Janie Cole, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “This program fills an important need for children and families with back to school preparations.”
School clothing allowance program recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.
Families, caretakers, and guardians may apply online at www.wvpath.wv.gov or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31.
Those needing to update their address may do so at www.wvpath.wv.gov or by calling DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.
