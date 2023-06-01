glenville, w.va. – Friends, family, and coworkers of Cody Mullens, a Glenville State University graduate and West Virginia Division of Forestry employee, are working to establish a scholarship fund at GSU in his honor.
The scholarship would support a student interested in pursuing a degree in Forest Technology through Glenville State’s Department of Land Resources.
The scholarship will be for West Virginia residents who are incoming freshmen into Glenville State’s Forest Technology concentration of the Natural Resource Management program. Faculty within the Department of Land Resources will review the applicants and choose a scholarship recipient.
Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, was a 2019 Glenville State graduate and was employed as a forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. In April 2023 he was killed in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County.
Donations to the Cody Mullens Memorial Scholarship fund are being accepted. Checks, made payable to GSU Foundation with “Cody Mullens Scholarship” in the memo line, may be mailed to GSU Foundation, 200 High Street, Glenville, WV 26351. To contribute to the scholarship online, visit https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/cody-mullens-memorial-scholarship.
