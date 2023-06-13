Monroe County’s Ballard named to South Dakota State University's dean's list
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Lauren Ballard of Waiteville, W.Va., has been named to the Dean’s List at South Dakota State University for the spring 2023 semester.
Ballard is a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at SDSU.
To earn Dean's List distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Vaughan of Lewisburg named to Emory & Henry's Dean's List
EMORY, Va. – Ryan Vaughan of Lewisburg has been named to the Emory & Henry College spring 2023 Dean’s List.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must be full-time students and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
