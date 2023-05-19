Two locals on Va. Dean's List
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Two students from southern West Virginia were named to the Dean's List at Bridgewater College in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Isiah Brooks of Maxwelton, majoring in health and exercise science, and Abigail Fraley of Gap Mills, W.Va., majoring in political science, were among approximately 530 students who were named to the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester as announced by Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Leona A. Sevick.
Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students.
• • •
Oak Hill graduate gets her medical degree
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Mary Rosiek, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 5.
She is the daughter of Rob and Teresa Rosiek of Fayetteville and is a 2015 graduate of Oak Hill High School.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Rosiek was a member of the Rural Health Initiative and the Rural Physician Service Program.
Rosiek earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology from West Virginia University in Morgantown in 2019.
Rosiek plans to enter a family medicine residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston.
• • •
Eastern recognizes Raleigh County student for spring semester honors
A Raleigh County resident achieved academic honors during the Spring 2023 semester at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Caleb Wilborne was named to the Dean’s List for earning at least nine or more credit hours this spring with at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Eastern is in Moorefield, serving six rural counties in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands. Eastern is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
• • •
Class of 2023 graduates from Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two southern West Virginia students were among over 700 who graduated from Bob Jones University on Friday, May 5.
In addition to 570 students earning bachelor's degrees, 94 students received master's degrees and 58 students received associate degrees. Three candidates earned doctorate degrees.
Local students earning their degrees:
Virginia Gilbert of Nimitz graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in English.
Sarah Johnson of Mount Nebo graduated summa cum laude with a B.Mus. (a bachelor in music) in voice performance. She also received the Voice Contest Award,
Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.