Seirra Seay among Mississippi State University’s spring 2023 graduates
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Seirra Seay, of Fayetteville, is among more than 4,100 students who graduated from Mississippi State University in the spring commencement.
Seay received the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Gabriella Carr among 5,430-plus MTSU scholars named to spring 2023 Dean’s List
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – Middle Tennessee State University student Gabriella Carr of Lewisburg was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Carr, who is majoring in audio production, was among 5,430-plus students who made the list.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
