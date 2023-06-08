Ashlee Thompson of White Sulphur Springs named to James Madison University Dean's List
HARRISONBURG, Va. – White Sulphur Springs resident Ashlee Thompson has been named to the Dean's List at James Madison University for the spring 2023 semester.
Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Thompson is majoring in media arts and design.
James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.
• • •
Raleigh County students named to Glenville State University Honor Roll
GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Tess Bradburn and Ian Pomeroy, both of Beckley, Madison Shepherd of Daniels, and Devan Gauldin of Prosperity have been named to the Glenville State University President’s Honor Roll.
To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Morgan Wrenn of Beckley and Samuel McAllister of Shady Spring were named to the GSU Provost’s Honor Roll, which requires students to earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
• • •
Locals among University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences May 2023 graduates
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 750 candidates for graduation during a commencement ceremony May 6 at Rupp Arena in Lexington Kentucky. Among them were:
• Kaitlin Morgan of Ronceverte, W.Va., earning a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience.
• Laiken Griffith of Daniels, W.Va., picking up a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry.
