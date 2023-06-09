Miller of Raleigh County named to Alabama Dan’s List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Madison Miller of Beaver, W.Va., was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall semester 2022.
A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with a grade point average of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
Locals on Ky. Dean's List
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Laiken Griffith of Daniels and Rebekah New of Beckley were among 1,820 undergraduate students at the University of Kentucky to have qualified for the Spring 2023 College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List.
