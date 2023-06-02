Kincaid receives John Carroll University debate, academic awards
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – Laken Kincaid of Beckley, a student of the Communication department, has earned the following recognitions: Austin J. Freeley Award, Fred McClure Scholarship for Most Promising Communication Major, Mary Beadle Scholarship, President's Cup for Debate and WJCU Bookstore Award
The Austin J. Freeley Debate Scholarship is awarded to recruit and retain outstanding debaters to maintain the strong tradition of the John Carroll debate teams. The Fred H. McClure '53 Scholarship for Promising Communication Majors is awarded to a rising junior communication major in the Tim Russert Department of Communication, given to a Communication major who has consistent participation of at least two semesters with one of the following student organizations: WJCU, JC-TV, Carroll News, and awarded to an outstanding debater based on level of competition and contributions to the team. The WJCU Bookstore Directors Award recognizes students who have been actively involved with day-to-day operations at WJCU for at least two semesters and demonstrate an academic standing of at least a 3.0 GPA at the time of application.
John Carroll University is located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.
Leslie native named to Slippery Rock’s Dean's List for spring 2023
slippery rock, pa. – Alyssa Snyder of Leslie has made the dean's list at Slippery Rock University for the spring 2023 semester.
The Dean’s List consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Slippery Rock University is a four-year, public, coeducational university in western Pennsylvania.
