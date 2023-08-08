ATLANTA, Ga. – Christopher McCullough of Lewisburg, W.Va., made the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• • •
Anthony Foltz of Oceana, W.Va., was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va.
The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
