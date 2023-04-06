Christopher McCullough earns faculty honors
atlanta, ga. – Christopher McCullough of Lewisburg earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• • •
Belle native recognized as Clarion scholar-athlete
clarion, pa. – Austin E Chapman (wrestling) of Belle, W.Va., was among those recognized as a Clarion scholar-athlete during the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon. Chapman's major is Medical Imaging Sciences.
Members of every Golden Eagles athletics program recently gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.
To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022. Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the fall term of 2022 also qualified.
• • •
Emily Stevens earns fall 2022 Dean's List honors at Roger Williams University
bristol, r.i. – Emily Stevens, of Daniels, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.
• • •
Radford University releases Dean’s List for fall 2022
radford, va. – Radford University has released its Dean's List for Fall 2022.
Students earned the honor by meeting four specific criteria: They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPAs of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than "C"; and receive no incomplete grades.
Students from The Register-Herald primary market who earned their place in the Dean's List were: Benjamin Field Caulkins of Gap Mills; Gavin Scott Blackwell of Gap Mills; Kaitlyn N Sisk of Princeton; Hope Marie Ellison of Scarbro; Haley Nichole Christy-Woods of Asbury; and Kendra M Munsey of Peterstown.
• • •
Isabella Workman named to Dean's List
roanoke, va. – Isabella Workman of Ghent was placed on Hollins University’s Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
• • •
Lucero, Harris named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland
adelphi, md. – Steven Lucero of Beckley and Shane Harris of Princeton were named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
• • •
Kincaid of Beckley makes Dean's List at John Carroll University
university heights, ohio – Laken Kincaid of Beckley has been named to the Dean's List at John Carroll University for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students eligible for the Dean's List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
