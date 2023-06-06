McInturff earns master’s in English from James Madison
harrisonburg, va. – Bailey McInturff of Beckley graduated with a master’s degree in English from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May.
McInturff was among more than 4,200 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.
James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
• • •
Eakle named WVU National Merit Scholarship winner
John R. Eakle of Summersville has been named a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winner through the West Virginia University Foundation Inc.
Eakle’s probable field of study is mechanical engineering.
He was one of over 3,000 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
• • •
WVU School of Nursing cracks top 100 in U.S. News & World Report
morgantown, w.va. — In a recently released ranking, U.S. News & World Report named West Virginia University School of Nursing as one of the top 100 nursing schools in the nation for a nursing master’s degree.
The Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at WVU offers baccalaureate-prepared nurses the opportunity to earn a master’s degree online on a part- or full-time basis. The current specialty track prepares students to certify as family nurse practitioners (FNPs).
According to U.S. News & World Report, the schools were ranked by faculty resources, research activity, quality assessment, master’s program size and student selectivity. Of the 184 schools ranked for their nursing master’s program, WVU School of Nursing landed at No. 96.
