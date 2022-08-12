CHARLESTON — The state School Building Authority is putting the brakes for now on its annual meeting to fund school construction projects in the state because of the continued impact of high construction costs.
But the SBA decided Thursday to add funds to a previously approved construction project in Summers County because of bids that came in millions of dollars over budget.
The SBA approved $3.6 million n supplemental funding for Summers which is building a new middle school.
Summers County was originally awarded $8.1 million by the SBA but the lowest bid received was for $10.5 million.
