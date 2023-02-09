hinton, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College will be offering Rolling Start Options classes at Summers County ARH Hospital starting in March.
The eight-week accelerated classes will be designed for those interested in pursuing a career in the nursing and allied health fields at New River CTC.
The college will host an open house in the New River CTC classroom space at Summers County ARH Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4-7 p.m. College faculty and staff will be on hand to answer student questions about programs at New River CTC and the application process.
“By offering prerequisite courses for our practical nursing program at Summers County ARH Hospital, we are able to increase accessibility for those students who are interested in earning their certificate in practical nursing,” explained Interim Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke.
New River CTC also offers the practical nursing program at campuses in Lewisburg, Summersville and Beaver. New class starts for the program are scheduled each fall, and once students are accepted into the program, they can earn their practical nursing certificate in 11 months.
Applications for practical nursing classes starting this fall are being accepted now through May 1.
For information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
