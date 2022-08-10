CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state Board of Education has chosen state School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the next state superintendent of schools.
Roach replaces Clayton Burch who, at his request, is being transferred to be the superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney.
Both moves take effect Wednesday.
Roach will be paid $230,000 per state statute.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/10/state-boe-okays-burchs-transfer-to-romney-based-schools-for-the-deaf-and-blind/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.