beaver, w.va. – Course selection is underway at New River Community and Technical College for the spring semester starting Jan.17.
New River CTC is offering in-person classes along with web-enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing and online classes.
“In developing the spring course schedule, we’ve added more evening classes to meet the needs of working adults interested in either advancing in their careers or preparing for a new one,” said Roger Griffith, campus director and community outreach, in a press release.
More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is currently accepting new students. Accounting, barbering, business administration, criminal justice, esthetics and line service will have new class starts in January.
“Students interested in entering New River CTC’s physical therapist assistant, practical nursing or medical laboratory technician programs are encouraged to apply for spring registration to complete prerequisite courses for the programs with class starts in August,” said Dr. Wendy Patriquin, the college’s dean of transfer and pre-professional programs.
Registration for the college’s five-week winter session continues through Dec. 12, 2022, and registration for the spring semester will continue through Jan.13, 2023.
Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC.
