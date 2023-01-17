Nathan Buchanan of Beckley was named to the Pennsylvania Western University Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester, according to the school.
Students must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40 and earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades to be named to the list.
• • •
Felicia Ritter of Ronceverte, Michael Hensley of Whitesville, Amanda Jennings of Princeton, Hunter Craft of Welch and Jadlyn Hinkle of Craigsville were named to the President’s List for the fall term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, the school announced in a press release.
To make the list, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.70. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term.
Making the school’s Dean’s List were Asia Wyckoff of Welch and Billie Wiley of Nettie. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.
• • •
Josiah Wransky of Union received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Berea College conferred on Dec. 20, 2022.
Berea College recognized 74 students on Sunday, Dec. 11, during its Mid-Year Recognition Ceremony for December graduates.
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea's No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia.
• • •
Caleb Wilborne of Raleigh County made the Honors List at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College for the fall semester.
• • •
Alyssa Snyder of Leslie was named to the Slippery Rock University Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean's List consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 credits.
Slippery Rock University is located in Slippery Rock, Pa., an hour north of Pittsburgh.
• • •
Trey Waycaster of Beaver graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the winter 2022 graduating class. Waycaster earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music. He was also a GSU Hidden Promise Scholar.
Glenville State University is located in Glenville, W.Va.
• • •
Joel Harris of Oak Hill has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the fall semester.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Troy University is located in Troy, Ala.
• • •
Virginia Gilbert, a Junior English major from Nimitz, was among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the school’s President's List for the fall semester.
The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
The school is located in Greenville, S.C.
• • •
Allison Grose of Beaver made the Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University for the fall 2022 term.
The university awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
• • •
Thatcher Poteat, of Daniels, was named to West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Dean’s List for fall 2022.
Students named to the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the fall 2022 semester.
