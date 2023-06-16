charleston, w.va. – Several students from the southern reaches of the state have been selected for the 2023 class of Governor’s Schools.
The Governor’s Schools program is a summer opportunity that immerses students in highly engaging and interactive experiences. From science and technology to arts and culture, the Governor’s Schools offer enriching learning experiences in a residential setting at no cost to the families.
This year, two new opportunities are available with the addition of the Governor’s School for Literacy through Arts, Culture and History (GSLACH) for seventh- and eighth-grade students and the Governor’s Computer Science Institute (GCSI) for freshmen and sophomores in high school.
Through a rigorous application process, students apply to attend the programs, which are taught by college faculty at locations around the state.
Students from counties in The Register-Herald primary market are:
Fayette County: Kaileigh Alfing, Jarrod Curl, Olivia Honacker, Trista Honaker, Samuel Keeney, Gavin Morris and Lily Zukowski.
Greenbrier County: Riley Robertson.
Nicholas County: Bethany Butcher and Paola Garcia.
Raleigh County: Piper Dangerfield, Seth Jenkins, Mackenzie McDaniels and Zadie Worley.
Wyoming County: Ian Blevins, Chandler Cline, Piper Cook, Braeden Gibson and Connor Lundy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.