Melissa Faw, payroll secretary at Raleigh County Schools, has been named one of five finalists statewide for 2024 School Service Personnel of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Education.
The honor recognizes outstanding contributions of public education staff members who have shown exceptional skill and commitment and have earned the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, co-workers and parents.
Faw has more than 18 years of service, is known for her positive attitude and has great relationships with office colleagues and staff. According to a colleague, she goes above and beyond in every situation to ensure that work is completed accurately and that the needs of employees are satisfied. Faw is an Awana leader at Westview Missionary Church, tutors students at Daniels Elementary and assists in 4-H activities.
The winner will be announced on Sept. 12 during a ceremony at the Clay Center in Charleston.
