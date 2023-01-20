The Raleigh County Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Munson Hall to consider the suspension of an unnamed coach, according to the board’s agenda as prepared by Superintendent David Price.
The board is also to receive Price’s attendance report, consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia University-Parkersburg for Child Development field experience, approve student transfer, consider approval of agreements with the State Energy Express Office for program sites at Daniels Elementary and Fairdale Elementary schools and consider for approval the superintendent’s recommendations for personnel.
