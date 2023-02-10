The Raleigh County School Board has a packed agenda for its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting at 5:30 p.m. at its offices at 105 Adair St., Beckley.
Among new items on the agenda, the board will consider agreements with five different dentists or dental centers for ACT’s dental assisting program, and an agreement with FMRS for the ACT’s licensed practical nursing program.
The board will consider agreements with eight different businesses for the ACT’s medical assisting program and with four different pharmacies for ACT’s pharmacy technician program.
Board members will also consider agreements with Beckley Veterinary Hospital, for both Harper Road and Crab Orchard offices, for ACT’s veterinary assistant programs.
Under personnel matters, the board will schedule a hearing on proposed personnel terminations for undisclosed employees, and consider for approval the suspension and termination of a special education aide.
