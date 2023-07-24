Independence High School’s Elyssa Woolwine joined teens from Ohio and West Virginia to convene Youth Leadership Association’s June 18-24 Leadership Summit at YLA Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County.
“YLA works to build better communities,” said West Virginia’s student elected Youth Governor Ella Waters in a press release.
YLA’s Leadership Partners include schools across West Virginia and Ohio, U.S. Forest Service, chambers of commerce, local civic organizations, business, labor, donors and foundations.
