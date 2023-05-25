More than 900 students, including a dozen from Raleigh County, have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the spring 2023 semester.
Fairmont State University has released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.
Named to the President’s List were Sara Adams, Lisa Jarrett, Amber Meadows, Bryson Pinardo and Greyson Shepherd.
Names to the Dean’s List were Bethany Anderson, Hannah Bonham, Alexandrea Humphrey, Megan McCoy, Reghan Mollohan, Mason Palmateer and Campbell Waite.
Fairmont State University is in Fairmont, W.Va.
