The ribbon will be cut at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, for the Rahall Congressional Archives Building, celebrating the career of Nick Rahall, one of West Virginia’s most prominent advocates and congressional representatives.
Rahall will be on hand for the event at 603 S. Kanawha St. on the campus of West Virgnia University Tech.
In 2015, Congressman Rahall donated the bulk of his archives documenting his career in the U.S. House of Representatives to WVU Libraries’ West Virginia and Regional History Center in Morgantown. The Rahall Congressional Archives House was established the same year on the campus of WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley to display photographs, memorabilia, and selected documents illustrating a lifetime of public service.
The archives will include a collection of photos and records spanning Rahall’s 38-year tenure in the United States House of Representatives.
Rahall began his political service in the early 1970s working in the cloak room of the U.S. Senate as a staff member in the Senate office of Majority Whip Robert C. Byrd from 1971-1974.
While supporting the coal industry, Rahall also sought to preserve the environment and historical resources of the state. Most notably he successfully worked to establish the New River Gorge National River as a unit of the National Park System in southern West Virginia, later adding the Gauley River National Recreation Area and the Bluestone National Scenic River, all a precursor for the New River Gorge National Park.
