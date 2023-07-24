medford, mass. – Tufts University awarded more than 2,800 degrees across all schools during its ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2023.
Prahalath Anbu Bharathi of Lewisburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Computer Science (BSCS) from Tufts University.
Bharathi was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Tufts University is located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass., and in Talloires, France.
