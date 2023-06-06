This summer the White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a variety of in-house and online summer programs for children.
For children 2 to 5 years old, the WCC library hosts an “All in this Together” summer storytime every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Drop by to hear a story, make a craft and have a snack.
Complete the reading challenge and you’ll be invited to a party July 21.
Children 6-12 years old have their own “All in this Together Summer” program. Complete the reading challenge and the child will be invited to a Tye-Die Party on July 19.
For children to earn prizes, they need to sign up for the reading challenge at https://whitesulphursprings.beanstack.com/ starting Wednesday, June 7.
The library will also be offering “Make It and Take It” kits on Wednesdays, starting June 14. Pick up a craft kit to take home and have fun with.
Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. magician and comedian Joey Stepp will visit the library to share his magical talents and fun stories. This is a free program for children ages 6 – 12.
Wednesday, July 12, beekeeper April Trusty will visit the library to share the wonders of bees. Trusty will shows attendees a real bee hive. This is a free program for children ages 6 – 12.
Teen Summer Reading Challenge for children in grades 6-12 is an online summer reading program using Beanstack. Register at https://whitesulphursprings.beanstack.com/ Teens read books, submit digital reviews and earn chances to win prizes, from June 16-July 27.
Start submitting reviews of age-appropriate books June 9. Weekly drawings for prizes will be every Friday June 16 — July 21 with a grand prize drawing on Friday, July 28.
Please call the library at 304-536-1171 with any questions.
