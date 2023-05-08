LEWISBURG, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College held a pinning ceremony on April 27 for students graduating from the college’s cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and nail technician programs in the Dr. Lucie Reflsand Student Center in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.
Twenty-three 2023 graduates participated in the ceremony. Spring 2023 cosmetology graduates include Jaden Baker, Frankford; Elizabeth Cody, Alderson; Zoe Johnson, Ronceverte; Sara Maria Nazario, White Sulphur Springs; and Lillian Nickell, Union. Esthetics graduates include Megan Adkins, Jumping Branch; Jazmyne Alderman, Hinton; Kyra Gill, Flat Top; Ashleigh Legg, Rainelle; Haylee McKeone, Esthetics; Holly Sorrent, Ansted; Macy Spencer, Fenwick; Brooke Stone, Crab Orchard; and Margaret Thompson, Crawley. Students receiving a nail technician certificate include Mikayla Davies, Rainelle; and Anne Kuliesh, Lewisburg. Massage therapy graduates include Brittany Bonds, Hinton; Kelly Cales, Hinton; Alisha Cook, Talcott; Bryanna Grimmett, Jumping Branch; Abram Leyzorek, Marlinton; Chelsea McCoy, Beckley; and Shelly Walker, Meadow Bridge.
New River CTC’s cosmetology, barbering, esthetics and nail technician programs are offered at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg, and the college offers the massage therapy program in both Lewisburg and Princeton.
