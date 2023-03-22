Shady Spring 11th-grade history students gather for a Zoom meeting with Mary Beth Tinker in the high school library Tuesday. Tinker was a plaintiff in the 1969 Supreme Court case involving black armbands that students wore to school to protect free speech. The ruling has protected the rights of students to exercise free speech ever since. History teacher Kari Vicars said she was looking for resources to help discuss the landmark Supreme Court cases of the ’60s and ’70s when she came across Tinker’s website. “They’ve done Zoom meetings ever since Covid, but it was just amazing that she was willing to take the time to speak with them,” she said. “When I tell them about a person or talk to them about an event, of course they may remember it, but when they can actually hear it from the person that lived it, that has the experience it takes it to another level.”

