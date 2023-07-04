Cadet Breyanna Phillips, daughter of Misty Phillips of Beckley, was one of 70 to graduate from The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, the 60th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard program.
Commencement exercises were Friday, June 16, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
Major Holli Nelson congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
Cadet Phillips was recognized for receiving the Mentorship, Honor’s List, Instructor’s List (2), Level One PT (4), Cadre Distinction Award, S2C Award (2), Physical Training Award (4), Citizenship Award, Esprit De Corps Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet Phillips served in the following leadership positions: Asst Plt Leader (3) and Plt Leader.
Applications are being accepted for Class 2-23 South, which begins in October. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.