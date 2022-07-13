The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) unanimously elected Board Member L. Paul Hardesty as president Wednesday during its monthly meeting, according to a board press release.
Hardesty, a resident of Logan County, has a 30-year career of public service on both the county and state levels. Board Member Nancy White was elected vice-president.
Hardesty takes the place of Miller Hall, appointed to the State Board of Education in January 2017 by Governor Jim Justice and unanimously elected president in 2020 for a two-year term. Hall was born and raised in Beckley where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1971.
Hardesty was appointed to the Board in December 2021. He has served on the Logan County Board of Education and was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to an unexpired term in the West Virginia Senate, 7th District.
He is a managing member of business development company PDH Business Solutions and previously held the positions of director of the Office Coalfield Development and legislative liaison for Gov. Bob Wise, a Democrat.
Additionally, he served as the director of the Public Energy Authority and member of the legislative staff for Gov. Joe Manchin.
“I will start, day-one, to try and build back damaged relationships around the Capitol complex, because, at the end of the day, we all want better educational opportunities,” he said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.