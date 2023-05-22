lewisburg, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is offering OSHA 10 training June 23-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college’s Greenbrier Valley Welding Lab in Lewisburg.
OSHA 10-hour training is the primary method used to train workers on hazard recognition and OSHA safety standards. Students will receive an official OSHA 10-hour card (DOL Card) and an official OSHA Training Institute Education Center Certificate of Completion for Introduction to OSHA material handling tools, hand and power scaffolds, stairways, ladder excavations and others.
Tuition for the class is $50, and preregistration is required by June 12.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ to register for the class or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.