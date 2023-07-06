lexington, va. – Bree Moll, a native of Craigsville, is serving as the president of the West Virginia Wesleyan College Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Members of ODK must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class and embrace the society’s ideals. They also must demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars of campus life celebrated by ODK: academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.