LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Savannah Keffer, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 5.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Keffer was a Mountain State Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training Institutions Rural Scholar and a member of the Rural Health Initiative.
Keffer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., in 2018. She is a 2015 graduate of Oak Hill High School in Oak Hill, W.Va.
Keffer is the daughter of Scott Keffer of Oak Hill and Debbie McClintic of Lewisburg.
She plans to enter a family medicine residency at CAMC Health System Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Lewisburg.
