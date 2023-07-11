Jennifer Kirk, an English teacher at Oak Hill High School (OHHS) in Fayette County, has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as one of five finalists for 2024 Teacher of the Year.
Each of the five was selected from among county Teacher of the Year winners and is recognized for their contribution to the profession and commitment to supporting and advancing student learning and overall well-being.
Kirk has a Bachelor of Arts in English Literacy and Secondary Education from West Virginia Wesleyan College. She has served as an OHHS 10th-grade team leader and on the school’s leadership team.
Additionally, she is a Fayette County master teacher, mentor teacher and writes curriculum for summer learning programs in the county.
Kirk’s most valued role is that of OHHS Student Council co-sponsor, where she organizes charitable activities for students including the donation of hundreds of dollars in materials to local food banks, to a women’s center and to the school’s social workers.
The other finalists are Sharon Cole, a second-grade teacher at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School in Kenova; Michael Harshbarger, a mathematics teacher at the Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC) in Huntington; Kimberly Hunt, a 17-year veteran of teaching at Roosevelt Elementary School in Point Pleasant; and Jaime Young, a first-grade teacher at Woodsdale Elementary School in Wheeling.
West Virginia’s 2024 Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on Sept. 12, 2023, during a ceremony at the Clay Center in Charleston.
