fayetteville, w.va. – Six members of the New River Youth Symphony earned a position with the West Virginia all-state orchestras, sponsored by William Bailey, conductor of the New River Youth Symphony.
The five accepted into the high school all-state orchestra are: Eliana Lustgarten - 5th chair, violin 1; Ava Curtis - 6th chair, violin 1; Lily Moore - 7th chair, violin 1; Rayna Lustgarten - 1st chair, violin 2; and Evan Ellison - 11th chair, cello.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m., at the Clay Center, in Charleston.
Silvia Curtis was accepted into the middle school all-state orchestra as 2nd chair, cello.
The middle school concert is scheduled for Friday, March 3, 5 p.m., at the Clay Center.
