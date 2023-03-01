beckley, w.va. – The spring season of the New River Youth Symphony and Chorus is scheduled to begin March 6 with rehearsals at Faith Baptist Church, 480 Prosperity Road in Prosperity.
The Youth Chorus is scheduled to rehearse from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Emerging Strings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Youth Symphony from 6:50 to 8:15 p.m.
Preceding its rehearsal, the symphony will have auditions for seating placement for all new and returning students at 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Please plan to stay for rehearsal that evening.
See the "How to Join" page on the group’s website, newrivermusic.org, for audition music and scales/rudiments to practice for the audition.
NRYSC is an opportunity for students from all over southern West Virginia to play in a symphony and a chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.
The Emerging Strings is a performing group for beginner-level students playing a variety of string instruments – violin, viola, cello, bass. Children will learn how to play beginner songs together in a mini orchestra setting.
The Youth Chorus is for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoy performing together. Savannah Miller will be directing the Youth Chorus.
The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra, woodwinds, brass, and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello, or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24 and is conducted by William Bailey.
Financial support is needed to keep this youth program in the area. Donations are tax deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website – www.newrivermusic.org – or call Kathy Bailey, 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett, 304-573-4310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.