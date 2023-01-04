beckley, w.va. – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has teamed up with the West Virginia University Industrial Extension program to offer a series of low-cost training courses in Beckley in the first quarter of 2023.
The classes will be offered to business owners, employees and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA and the WV Hive including Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo and Logan.
Jenna Grayson, NRGRDA director of business expansion and retention, said the courses are being offered for $25-$50, which is discounted.
Course descriptions and links:
Leadership 101 – Expand your leadership toolbox while increasing productivity and profitability Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697
Lean Manufacturing – Increase productivity and profitability in this hands-on training March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-manufacturing-101-tickets-486905887617
10-Hour OSHA Certification – Beginning Wednesday, March 22, at 9 a.m. and ending Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m. at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-487062255317
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.