Nine students from across southern West Virginia are among 16,000 nationwide who have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance.
The students from the region who have been named semifinalists are:
• Ama S. Ackon-Annan, Emma Arthur and Eram Ashir from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.
• Jack R. Schroeder and Nathan A. Yost from Bluefield High School in Bluefield.
• Samual Keeney from Midland Trail High School in Hico.
• Kendra Culyer from Greenbrier East High School.
• Jarrod Curl from Oak Hill High School.
• Chase W. Mullens from Shady Spring High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.