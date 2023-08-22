NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — Before a final decision can be made on one of three proposals for school building projects in Nicholas County, a public comment period must be had. That is at the request of FEMA.
The Nicholas County Board of Education met Monday evening. They have three separate proposals on the table for how they are going to get Summersville, Glade Creek, and Birch River Elementary schools back in their own school building.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/21/nicholas-county-schools-to-hold-public-comment-period-before-choosing-on-future-building-plans/
