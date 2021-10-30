New Southern program focuses on patient care

A newly added course at Southern WV Community & Technical College is aimed at filling a gap in the medical field.
Sherry Bradford, Southern’s Academic Lab manager, welcomed 11 students to the new Patient Care Technician course on Friday, Oct. 22.
The course allows students to be certified in Phlebotomy, EKG, CPR and as a Patient Care Technician.
The course is eight weeks of classroom instruction, along with eight weeks of clinical rotations.
During the clinical rotations, students will be in a paid apprenticeship from the Apprenticeship in Motion (AIM) grant.
This “learn and earn” grant allows the students to be paid and receive on-the-job training. It also allows the employer to be reimbursed part of the wages for training.
The program was added to the already established Allied Health Program.
For more information, contact jackie.lester@southernwv.edu.