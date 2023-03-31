The Elmo J. Hurst Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Hurst by his wife Betty Hurst and his family.
The scholarship will provide financial support for West Virginia high school students who desire a B.S. degree in nursing at WVU Tech in Beckley.
Hurst was one of the original 10 incorporators of Beckley Area Foundation in 1985.
“This scholarship will provide an opportunity to high school graduates who desire to obtain a nursing degree that otherwise may not be able to accomplish due to financial hardships,” said Hurst’s daughter, Valerie Phillips, in a press release.
Hurst was an advocate of higher education. He was a principal stockholder in three companies located in Beckley that provide in-home care to the elderly and disabled. He realized there was a shortage of registered nurses in the Beckley area and nationwide. The scholarship was created, in part, to help address the R.N. shortage in our area, Phillips said.
Elmo J. Hurst was a businessman and philanthropist – in state and across the nation for over 50 years. After graduating from West Virginia University in 1953 with a B.S. in mining engineering, he began work as an assistant chief engineer and assistant to the VP and GM of Winding Gulf Coals Inc. in West Virginia. He then became VP/GM of Lively Manufacturing & Equipment Co. and J.O. Lively Construction Co. When these companies were sold to Elgin National Industries in 1969, he became president of both. Hurst retired in 1988.
After retiring, Hurst purchased controlling interest in the Miller Bearing Co. and Almega/Tru-Flex, Inc. and became chairman/CEO of both companies. He was also chairman/CEO and owned controlling interest of Mountain State Home Care, Inc., AmeriCare Management Services, Inc., Your Choice Home Care, LLC, and served on the Board of Directors of several engineering, financial and banking organizations.
Hurst was instrumental in establishing Beckley Area Foundation. He served as chair and member of the WVU Foundation Board of Directors for more than 20 years and has also served WVU as a member of the College of Engineering Visiting Committee, the College of Minerals & Energy Resources Advisory Committee, vice chairman of "The Campaign" for WVU and the Executive Council of the Alumni Association.
WVU honored him by inducting him into The Order of Vandalia, Woodward Circle, The Irving Stewart Society, and selected him as WVU Mountaineer in 1980. They also honored Elmo and his wife Betty by naming the atrium of the Minerals & Energy Resource Building in their honor.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Elmo Hurst” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visit bafwv.org to donate online.
