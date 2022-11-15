beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) program offered for the calendar term of 2023 at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.
Laboratory professionals perform phlebotomy and analyze tissues, blood and body fluids.
New River CTC’s MLT program prepares graduates for technician-level positions in clinical laboratory environments in hospitals, physician’s offices, commercial laboratories, biotechnology, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and veterinary laboratories.
“There is a critical shortage of trained and certified laboratory professionals nationwide, and our regional partners have available positions in the field,” said Dr. Wendy Patriquin, dean of transfer and pre-professional programs, in a press release.
"By offering this program, we’re able to help students train for an in-demand career and connect employers in our communities with qualified applicants.”
New River CTC’s MLT program is a selective admission program, meaning that students must apply to and be accepted into the program before enrolling in program coursework. Prerequisite courses include chemistry, anatomy and physiology and college algebra.
For more information about the MLT program, contact MLT Program Director Morgan Hamby at mhamby@newriver.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.