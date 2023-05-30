BEAVER, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College recognized 2023 graduates during the college’s nineteenth commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Academic honors were presented to 99 students graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 19 graduates were members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Certificate of Applied Science (C.A.S), Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) and Associate of Science (A.S.) degrees were conferred during the ceremony. New River CTC 2023 graduates are as follows:
Alderson: Tracee Elizabeth Byer, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Kiara Jade Phillips, A.S. in General Studies; Bridgette Nicole Smith, C.A.S. in Technical Studies; Dana Elaine Taylor, A.S. in Criminal Justice; George Payne Williams, A.A.S. in Welding Technology; Angel Lynn Willis, A.A.S. in Nursing;
Ansted: Norma Jean Burgess, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Holly Kaye Sorrent, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
Arbovale: Travis Lee Arbogast, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and A.A.S. in Welding Technology;
Artie: Mark Timothy Shea Meadows, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology;
Athens: Anthony Robert Bisaha, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology;
Beaver: Bela E. Davis, A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services; Stacy Miranda Grubb, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Andrew Blake Lefler, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Jackson Daniel Moore, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and A.A.S. in Welding Technology; Anna Nicole Phillips, A.S. in Computer Science; Tasman Wynn Smith, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology and A.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology;
Beckley: Jacey M. Allen, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Emily Jordan Altizer, A.S. in General Studies; Kristi R. Bair, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Katherine Ayers Biggs, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Tanisha Danielle Bornshlegel, C.A.S. in Bookkeeping; Devin Nicholas Bragg, A.S. in General Studies; Simoan Julia Ann Burns, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Trena Marie Canady, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Kelli F. Crigger, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Madison Marie Davis, A.S. in General Studies; Carson Anna Dewese, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant; Jacob Isaiah Eskins, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology; Melissa Ann Evans, A.A.S. in Nursing; Jacquelyn Dianne Fay, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Alissa Brooke Ford, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Katherine Michelle Haggerty, A.S. in General Studies; Alaa A. Halaibeh, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Shelbi Taylor Hardman, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Walter Nisaiah Hawthorne, A.S. in Business Administration; Kristen Nicole Keith, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Matthew C. Lahn, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Jatazia L. McDowell, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Susan Davis McIntosh, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Patrick Scott Peery, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Kayla Rae Radford, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Sarah Marie Richmond, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Jeffrey Christian Roberts, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology and A.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology; Morgan Elizabeth Spence, A.S. in Social Services; Dre'shaun Lamar Thomas, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Frank Gerald Treadway, Jr., C.A.S. in Paramedic; Carlos E. Walker, C.A.S. in Barbering; Clayton Austin Williams, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology;
Belington: Melissa M. Pharis, A.S. in Business Administration;
Birch River: Vanessa Anne Dodrill, A.A.S. in Nursing;
Bluefield, Virginia: Devon J. Bower, A.A.S. in Information Technology;
Bluefield: Erica Brooke Johnston, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Kimberly Ann McDonald, A.A.S. in Paraprofessional Education; De'kwan Dontez Murray, C.A.S. in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair; Robyne Lynette Ramsey, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Dillon Christopher Williams, C.A.S. in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair;
Bradley: Samantha Jo Boreman, A.A.S. in Paraprofessional Education;
Brenton: Steven Dewayne Milam, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology; Steven Dewayne Milam, A.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology;
Buckeye: Kyra Lynn McLaughlin, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing;
Calvin: Jessica Ann Mcclung, A.A.S. in Medical Assisting;
Camden on Gauley: Justin W. Foster, A.A.S. in Business;
Charleston: Kaylee Sierra Brooks, A.S. in Criminal Justice; James Wesley Luikart, A.A.S. in Information Technology;
Charmco: Kaylee Breann McClung, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
Clifton Forge, Virginia: Abby Marie Hicks, C.A.S. in Cosmetology;
Coal City: Colton Pierce Blackburn, A.A.S. in Cyber Security; Hannah Nicole Brown, C.A.S. in Paraprofessional Education;
Cool Ridge: Trina Danielle Olson, A.A.S. in Nursing; Logan Ishmael Lilly, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology;
Covington, Virginia: Amber Lee Bullock, C.A.S. in Cosmetology;
Cowen: Shelly Renae Drennen, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Billy Meadows, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant;
Crab Orchard: Veronica Ledawn Harvey, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Brooke Danielle Stone, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
Craigsville: Ashby Rayne Brown, A.S. in General Studies; Crystal Lynn Dixon, A.A.S. in Occupational Development; Mikhaela Gracye Mckinney, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Kelly Lee Peyatt, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing;
Crawley: Kaylee Danielle Hankins, C.A.S. in Paramedic and A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services; Susan Darlene Morris, A.A.S. in Business; Bethany Danielle Marie Thomas, A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services; Margaret Lynn Thompson, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
Daniels: Caleb Aaron Petry, C.A.S. in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair and A.A.S. in Automotive Service Technology; Samantha Lynell Said, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Jonathan Matthew Shamblin, A.A.S. in Nursing;
Dixie: Kathi Anne Hill, A.S. in Criminal Justice; Kayla Marie Neil, C.A.S. in Paramedic and A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services; Eccles: Mary Louella Farley, C.A.S. in Bookkeeping; Tucker S. McClung, C.A.S. in Industrial Technology and A.A.S. in Industrial Technology; Fayetteville: Tryston Lee Blankenship, A.A.S. in Hospitality and Tourism Management; Erica Danielle Hogan, A.A.S. in Nursing; Barrett William Sexton, C.A.S. in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair and A.A.S. in Automotive Service Technology; Mackenzie Raye Stover, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Fenwick: Melissa A. Russell, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Macy Beth Spencer, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Flat Top: Kyra Gill, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
Frametown: Kaysee Morgan Amick, C.A.S. in Health Professions; Jessica Sue Griffin, C.A.S. in Paramedic; Christopher H. Hamrick, A.A.S. in Business;
Frankford: Sara Michelle Morgan, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Donna Beth Sears, A.S. in General Studies;
Gap Mills: Jessica Lynn Deel, A.A.S. in Medical Assisting;
Ghent: Erica S. Brown, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway;
Glen Daniel: Kristin Cheyenne Ayers, A.S. in Criminal Justice; Lori Gosnell, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Glen Morgan: Lacey Jean Wade, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing;
Hico: Ryleigh Justyce Jackson, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
Hillsboro: Aurora Jean Swearingen, A.S. in General Studies;
Hinton: Jazmyne Starr Alderman, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Savannah McKenzie Angell, A.A.S. in Business; Brittany Ann Bonds, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Kelly Leslie Cales, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Emma Noel Ford, A.A.S. in Business; Makayla Brianne Gross, A.S. in Criminal Justice; Jalin Andre Keaton, C.A.S. in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair andA.A.S. in Automotive Service Technology; Lauren A. Pack, A.S. in General Studies; Hunter Wesley Woods, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and A.A.S. in Welding Technology;
Hurricane: Hailey Brooke Smith, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Itmann: Robert T. Beach, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology and A.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology;
Jumping Branch: Megan Leannea Adkins, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Bryanna Gabrielle Grimmett, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Zelpha Elizabeth Grace Sampson, A.A.S. in Paraprofessional Education; Caleb Josiah Ward, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and A.A.S. in Welding Technology;
Kyle: Jessica Leastrice Carrington, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy;
Lashmeet: Dana Joyce Hambrick, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy;
Lester: Ashley Marie Canady, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Chase D. Messenger, A.A.S. in Information Technology; Michael Glenn Muovich, A.A.S. in Business;
Lewisburg: John M. Augustine, C.A.S. in Machining Fabricator; Mackenzie Autumn Feamster, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Haylee Raye McKeone, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Devin Gray McMillion, A.S. in Computer Science; Lauren T. Patterson, A.S. in General Studies; Ian Scott Perdue, A.S. in Criminal Justice; Paige A. Rowan, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Belinda Rochelle Sanchez, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Elizabeth J. Sparks, A.A.S. in Nursing; Rachel Stiltner, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Havyn Nicholle Taylor, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Lachelle Nicole Wise, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Kelsie Grace Workman, C.A.S. in Cosmetology;
Lindside: Megan Georgia Daniels, A.A.S. in Business;
MacArthur: Zackary D. Morris, A.S. in General Studies;
Marlinton: Brendon Hunter Buzzard, A.S. in Computer Science; Jared Michael Clendenen, C.A.S. in Paramedic; Josey N. Duncan, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Elizabeth Ryan Hefner, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Briana Nichole Jaggie, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Abram John Leyzorek, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Mikenzi Karleigh McMullen, A.A.S. in Medical Assisting;
Maxwelton: Logan Morgan Hosey, A.A.S. in Business; Meadow Bridge: Shelly Ann Walker, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Montgomery: James Jeffery Deakins, A.A.S. in Cyber Security;
Mount Hope: Jessica A. Cadle, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Emma Grace Villebrun, A.S. in Social Services;
Mount Nebo: Chloe Renee Evans, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Brianna Leigh Foster, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Mullens Jason Michael Jenkins, A.S. in Social Services;
Nettie: Dawson Megwell Harden, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and A.A.S. in Welding Technology; Marshal Steven Pomeroy, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing;
Nimitz: Emma Kristine Crook, A.S. in General Studies; Jakob Dylan Hardy, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant;
Oak Hill: Lindsay Gayle Adkins, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Kimberly A. Broyles, A.S. in Business Administration; Craig A. Comer, A.S. in Social Services; Shanice Sharil Cook, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Tygra Jade De Mello, A.S. in Criminal Justice; Sierra Cheyenne O'Dell, A.S. in General Studies; Shyanna Rose Seabolt, A.S. in Social Services; Ashlynn Lee Watkins, A.S. in Social Services;
Oceana: Leslie Grace Bailey, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant; Jace Alexander Colucci, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology; Taylor Renae McCracken, C.A.S. in Paramedic;
Odd: Jackie Lee Hall, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant;
Pageton: Brenton Matthew Hopkins, A.A.S. in Cyber Security;
Pearisburg, Virginia: Christopher A. Fenton, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Peterstown: Kacie R. Elmore, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Kimberly Jo McClung, A.A.S. in Nursing;
Pineville: Chelsea Fawn Bienek, C.A.S. in Paramedic and A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services; Dustin J. Shumate, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology; Jessica Lorraine Steele, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant;
Piney View: Amy J. Laxton, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Princeton: Cathlyn Cunningham Buckner, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Tyler Steven Burchette, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology; Susan Alexis Catron, A.A.S. in Nursing; Daniel Reid Clark, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology; Casey J. Coates, C.A.S. in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair and A.A.S. in Automotive Service Technology; Thomas Logan Cox, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and C.A.S. in Machining Fabricator; Jasmine Day, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Justin M. Early, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Courtney Renee Hall, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Stephanie Michelle Irby, A.S. in General Studies; Kaytlin Beth Lankford, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant; Adam McClure, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Desiree L.R. Pettry, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Kelsey Anne Pritchard, C.A.S. in Health Professions and A.S. in General Studies; Emily Ja-Anna Proffitt, C.A.S. in Paramedic; Brittany Anne Rose, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant; Hunter A. Shepherd, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology and A.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology; Breann Paige Skeens, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Taylor Thompson, A.A.S. in Medical Assisting; Angela Ann Whittaker, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Evan Austin Wood, A.A.S. in Information Technology; Keirstyn RaeAnne Woody, A.S. in Business Administration;
Princewick: Keri E. McClanahan, A.S. in General Studies; Kacey Leann St. Clair, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Quinwood: Amanda Renee McCrory, A.S. in Social Services;
Rainelle: Amanda Marie Bryant, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway; Caroline Yulala Sue Davis, A.A.S. in Nursing; Ashleigh Nicole Legg, C.A.S. in Esthetics; Christina M. Lester, A.A.S. in Hospitality and Tourism Management;
Renick: Chelsea Ozell Brown, A.S. in Business Administration; Jack Sinclair Hanna, C.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology and A.A.S. in Diesel Service Technology; Brittany Nicole Level, C.A.S. in Management and Supervisory Development; Jolene Leigh Petre, A.A.S. in Business;
Richwood: Zowie Payton Mullins, A.S. in General Studies;
Ronceverte: Brice M. Arthur, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant; Maggie Grace Bostic, A.A.S. in Nursing; Misty Dawn Finley, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Isabelle Grace Fisher, A.S. in Social Services; Demon Laven Gary, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Gabrielle Lynn Johnson, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Zoe Alexis Johnson, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Christopher Coy Linton, A.A.S. in Information Technology; Sarah M. May, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Elinor Rose McLeod, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Tammy Lynn Persinger, C.A.S. in Machining Fabricator; Jonas Xavier Ransom, A.A.S. in Welding Technology;
Rupert: Claudia Jean Blake, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Luther Brown, A.A.S. in Information Technology; Tiffany Louise Cooper, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Jayden Edward Osborne, A.S. in Business Administration;
Shady Spring: Jared L.R. Harper, C.A.S. in Welding Technology and A.A.S. in Welding Technology;
Sinks Grove: Jasmine Nicole Hoke, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Debra Gaye Hylton, C.A.S. in Cosmetology;
Sophia: Donnie Austin Coleman, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Logan Michael Kelly, C.A.S. in Paramedic and A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services; Justice Garn Sever, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant; Baylee Grace Wood, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing;
South Charleston: Avery Alan Lee, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology;
Spanishburg: Chassity Megan Billings, A.S. in Computer Science;
Spencer: Jordan Michael Welch, A.A.S. in Emergency Medical Services;
Summersville: Selbie Isabella Benton, A.S. in Social Services; Saundra Jo Hilton, C.A.S. in Paramedic and A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Shannon Renee Maul, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Kaylee Jo Neal, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing;
Sutton: Courtney R. Browning, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding and A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Talcott: Haleigh LeAnn Ballengee, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Bailey Nicole Bowling, C.A.S. in Cosmetology and A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Alisha Earnestine Cook, C.A.S. in Massage Therapy; Tioga: Kaitlin Alexa Russell, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Union: Janice L.R. Blankenship, A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Emma Gray Boggs, C.A.S. in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding; Kylie J. Dunbar, A.S. in General Studies; William Roy Lester, C.A.S. in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology; Lillian Jade Nickell, C.A.S. in Cosmetology; Audra Marie Winebrimmer, A.A.S. in LPN to RN Bridge Pathway;
Upperglade: Daniel James Bess, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing and A.A.S. in Board of Governors; Brieanna P. Wayne, A.A.S. in Physical Therapist Assistant;
Waiteville: Andrew T. Wrzosek, A.A.S. in Welding Technology;
Wayside: Susan Jane Clay, A.A.S. in Board of Governors;
Webster Springs: Natasha Ann Hosey, A.S. in Social Services; Allison Ruth McCourt, A.A.S. in Business;
White Oak: Madelynn Rain Metzger, C.A.S. in Esthetics;
White Sulphur Spring: Rita Dawn Cash, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing; Courtney Jane Nicole Clendenin, A.A.S. in Nursing; Laken Mae Coles, C.A.S. in Welding Technology; Brittany Nicole Dempsey, A.A.S. in Medical Assisting; Sabrina Rose Ervin, C.A.S. in Welding Technology; and Kimberly Rae Lester, C.A.S. in Practical Nursing.
New River CTC is registering students for the fall 2023 semester. For information on programs at New River CTC visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.
