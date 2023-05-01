Registration for summer 2023 classes is underway at New River Community and Technical College.
Over the summer, the New River CTC offers both online and in-person classes in ten-week and five-week sessions. The first summer term will begin May 22, and financial aid is available for the session.
Students attending other colleges or universities should check with the registrar’s office at their institution regarding transferring credits.
For information on programs at New River CTC visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
