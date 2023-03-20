New River Community and Technical College students in the Browning Social Services Club are planning for the Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser on Saturday, April 15, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1405 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
Games will begin at 9 a.m. The event is held each year during April, Autism Acceptance Month.
“Coordinating efforts to plan for the Volleyball 4 Autism event allows our social services students to put into practice what they have learned in their classes and help our community,” said Dr. Kelli White, New River CTC assistant professor of social services. “We are currently looking for organizations to sponsor the event T-shirts, donations for the silent auction and teams to participate in the event.”
White started Volleyball 4 Autism over a decade ago to help provide more families in southern West Virginia with access to diagnostic services. Now, college students run the fundraiser.
All funds raised from the event will go to the non-profit organization Autism Speaks.
Pre-registration is $100 for teams of eight, now through April 8, and registration at the event is $150. The event has two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience. T-shirt sponsorships are available for $100.
To register a team, donate or sponsor the event email volleyball4autism@gmail.com
