“Fantastic Fridays” is a new writing workshop addition to author Belinda Anderson’s “Fun Fridays” series offered by New River Community and Technical College. The class, offered through the convenience of a conference call, starts April 21, 2023.
“Fantastic Fridays” is a new focus for the college’s successful “Fun Fridays” writing workshop series taught by Anderson.
“Students will find their expression of their creativity expanding by exploring fantastical elements,” Anderson said.
Anderson, the author of four books and an experienced teacher, will present a variety of writing concepts, followed by playful prompts, to stimulate both new writers and practicing writers of both fiction and nonfiction.
“It’s an hour of fun intended to inject energy into new and ongoing projects,” Anderson said. “Writers will find new doors opening – and maybe some windows, too.
“Scientific studies have shown that creative play can create new neural pathways in the brain,” Anderson added. “Author Kurt Vonnegut advised, ‘Practice any art … to experience becoming, to find out what’s inside you.’”
“Fantastic Fridays” meets for three weeks at 10 a.m. on Fridays through an audio-only conference call. The class can be accessed either through an internet conference call connection or by landline telephone – high-speed internet is not required. The hour-long conference calls will provide time for questions and participant sharing, with group email follow-up as needed. The workshop is open to new and experienced writers. Students continuing with the series will enjoy brand-new material.
Tuition for the class is $75. The registration deadline is April 5. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering and paying for the class.
