beaver, w.va. – As part of a strategic collaboration, New River Community and Technical College will join forces with Friday Night Medical Time Out to enhance safety protocols for local high school athletes.
New River CTC Paramedic students will conduct an educational session on the life-saving Medical Time Out program on Monday, Aug. 21, at Shady Spring High School. The program offers guidance for managing incidents during sports events.
The training session begins at 4:30 p.m. and will equip coaches, trainers, referees, and emergency personnel with knowledge about the Medical Time Out program.
Dr. Jim Kyle, a respected authority in sports medicine and a seasoned ER physician with over 30 years of experience, and his team have crafted protocols that outline a systematic approach to emergency treatment, emphasizing preparedness.
The training will use New River’s high fidelity mannequins to ensure each participant is capable of providing chest compressions and appropriate life-saving measures for the region’s student athletes.
