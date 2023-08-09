BEAVER, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College is set to host a site visit for the initial accreditation of its Practical Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
The college invites all stakeholders and community members to actively participate in this accreditation review process, providing valuable insights and comments to shape the future of the nursing program.
A public meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. in Room R127, Beaver Campus, 280 University Drive, Beaver, W.Va.
During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the site visit team and share their thoughts about the program.
For those unable to attend in person, written comments can be submitted directly to Dr. Nell Ard, interim chief executive officer of the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, using the following contact details:
Dr. Nell Ard
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400
Atlanta, GA 30326
Email: nard@acenursing.org
All written comments must be received by the ACEN by Sept. 8 to be considered in the review process.
